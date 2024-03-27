A Late Week Warming Trend On The Way

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A freeze warning remains underway across part of Northern Oklahoma through the early morning hours. Mostly light winds combined with dry air and partially clear sky have allowed temperatures to drop below freezing.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 27?

A weak upper-level wave currently to our west will provide periods of additional clouds nearing the area midday to afternoon with northeast winds from 5 to 10 mph.

Light precipitation is likely across western Oklahoma southward in the part of Texas. A few thunderstorms will be possible across north central Texas later Wednesday.

Despite the dry air at the lower levels across northeastern Oklahoma, a few sprinkles or light showers may approach part of our area later Wednesday afternoon.

The presence of dry air will more than likely lead to evaporation processes keeping most of the area dry. Nonetheless, a slight probability for either sprinkles or light showers will remain near or west of the Tulsa metro.

Daytime highs will reach the middle 50s with light winds and partly sunny conditions.

Temperatures Thursday morning will also be in the lower to mid-30s before southerly winds develop with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. A pattern change occurs this weekend bringing warm and windy weather across Oklahoma.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Pressure falls along and east of the Rockies will induce strong south wind Friday through part of the weekend. Before low level moisture moves back across the area, fire spread rates will be increasing Friday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s.

Temperatures this weekend will feature morning lows in the 50s and 60s in the daytime highs in the low 80s.

Top end wind speeds will decrease slightly compared to Friday’s winds expectations. South winds at 15 to 25 mph will be likely this weekend allowing increasing low-level moisture across central and eastern Oklahoma.

A weak surface boundary enters southern Kansas Saturday night and early Sunday morning before stalling. A dry line is likely to develop near or west of I-35 by Sunday evening.

This front eventually moves slowly south late Sunday night or early Monday. As stronger upper-level support arrives from the west, scattered showers and storm opportunities will develop from late Sunday night into part of Monday before exiting early Tuesday morning.

Severe threats will be a possibility near or east of our immediate area. We’ll expect another minor cool down Wednesday of next week.

