Temperature Swings Ahead: From Midweek Warm-Up To Arctic Blast This Weekend

Tracking A Roller Coaster Pattern This Week

South winds will persist for most of the day, but a cold front moving through in the afternoon will bring north winds and slightly cooler weather by night.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Wednesday behind this first surface boundary. A warming trend is expected for the latter half of the week before Arctic air brings frigid weather this weekend across the state.

Could We See Any Snow?

A series of disturbances will be near the Southern Plains over the next few days, including one brushing far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas today and tonight. This is associated with another surface front that will move through the area late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

There is a small chance (less than 20%) for some light snow showers across extreme southern Kansas later this evening. As the front crosses our area, it will bring north winds tomorrow and slightly cooler weather. Morning lows will start in the 20s, with highs tomorrow in the mid-40s Wednesday afternoon.

Do We See Any Warmer Weather Before the Next Big Front?

A stronger disturbance will approach by the weekend as a wave in the polar stream moves south and merges with the southern stream.

By this weekend, surface pressures will build across portions of western Alaska and the far western areas of the Pacific, bringing much colder weather Friday night into early Saturday morning from the polar regions, across the northern plains, and into part of Oklahoma.

In advance of this system, temperatures will moderate. Thursday and Friday afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Mostly light southwest winds are expected Thursday, but gusty south winds at 15 to 25 mph are likely Friday ahead of the system.

A surface area of low pressure and a surface boundary will move across the area Friday night, possibly triggering a few spotty showers across extreme eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The probability for the Tulsa metro remains near or less than 20%.

How cold will it get this weekend?

Much colder air will arrive behind this boundary on Saturday. The Saturday morning low will be near 30, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. North winds will remain at 15 to 25 mph.

Even colder weather will arrive Saturday night as an upper-level trough brushes part of northern Oklahoma. This may bring a few snow showers late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but the probability of impactful snow remains very low.

Sunday morning temperatures will start near 17, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. North winds at 10 to 20 mph will create wind chills on Sunday.

The Martin Luther King Day Outlook

Martin Luther King Day will start with a low in the upper single digits and lower teens, with daytime highs in the mid-20s. North winds at 12 to 25 mph will continue to produce low wind chill values on Monday. This cold weather outbreak will continue for a few days next week before moderating.

Where are the warming shelters available in Tulsa this year?

The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.

Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne — Open 24/7 The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. — Open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. — Open 24/7

Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:

Tulsa Dream Center, 4122 W. 55th Pl. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. and closes Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.; Adults only, pet-friendly. Rose Bowl, 7419 E. 11th St. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. and closes Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m.; Adults only.

For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.

Bring Pets Inside!

Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:

Wellness Checks: Ensure pets are up to date on vaccines and discuss arthritis or other cold-weather health concerns with a veterinarian. Outdoor Time: Monitor the duration of outdoor activities, especially for short-haired breeds or pets with conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Paw Care: After walks, inspect and clean paws to remove ice or de-icing chemicals that could harm your pet.

How Can I Protect Myself From Sickness This Winter?

The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.

Health experts say the risk of respiratory illnesses is higher during the winter, as colder weather often leads to more indoor gatherings, increasing the likelihood of viruses spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma is one of 11 states with very high respiratory virus activity, and with flu vaccination rates lower than this time in 2024, more people have reported getting sick.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

