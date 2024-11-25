Weather Blog: Unseasonably Warm Weather Gives Way To Thanksgiving Chill

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

The weather pattern will change, bringing a weekend warm-up before cooler weather returns next week.

Oklahoma sees another warm November day before cold front moves in

Oklahomans are enjoying unseasonably warm weather this Sunday, with highs reaching the mid-70s across the state.

But big changes are on the way as a series of cold fronts bring cooler conditions just in time for Thanksgiving.

Warm Start to the Week

Sunday’s temperatures feel more like early October than late November, with breezy conditions and gusts up to 35 mph.

Overnight, a cold front will move in, dropping Monday morning temperatures to the 40s and 50s. Highs on Monday will struggle to climb out of the 50s, marking a significant cooldown.

Thanksgiving Outlook

Thanksgiving Day will bring highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a chilly north breeze.

Early morning rain chances are slight, and most of the state is expected to remain dry for holiday festivities.

Travel Conditions

For those traveling Wednesday, most of the U.S. will see favorable conditions.

However, higher elevations in the Rockies could receive heavy snow, while showers and storms are possible in the Southeast on Thanksgiving.

Extended Forecast

After a brief warm-up to the low 60s on Wednesday, another front will drop highs to the 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Expect a chilly and mostly dry holiday week. Stay tuned for updates as the holiday forecast develops.

What is the forecast for next week?

While a few sprinkles or brief showers are possible along the OK-AR state line region early Monday morning, this boundary will move across the region dry.

Cooler weather will follow the front, with Monday afternoon highs dropping from the mid-50s to the lower 50s, accompanied by gusty north winds.

This boundary may briefly stall and return northward Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before moving south again as a stronger push of colder air arrives Thursday morning.

This means Wednesday afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s before the front continues moving southward, bringing cooler weather for the remainder of the week, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

As this happens, a disturbance will arrive from the west in the upper levels, bringing additional support for some light precipitation Wednesday into early Thursday. This probability will remain low for our immediate area.

Thanksgiving will bring a low chance for showers, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and gusty north winds. Black Friday morning will start in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with Friday afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thanksgiving Week: Chilly with Rain Chances

Monday & Tuesday: A cold front moves in, bringing cooler highs in the 50s. Wednesday: Warmer with highs around 62°F, but scattered rain chances begin overnight. Thanksgiving Day: Chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Rain chances are minimal but worth monitoring.

Looking Ahead: Colder End to November

Temperatures will drop further after Thanksgiving, with highs in the 40s by Black Friday. Long-range forecasts predict below-average temperatures through early December.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/oklahoma-news-from-kotv-news-on-6-in-tulsa-oklahoma/id1499556141

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold