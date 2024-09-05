Weather Blog: A Warmer Afternoon Before Fall Weather Returns This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A cold front approaches northern Oklahoma later tonight and brings a slight chance for a few showers of storms across the northern third of the state. This probability will remain low. Beforehand, a few scattered showers or storms will be possible across southeastern Oklahoma today.

What is the forecast for Thursday?

Morning lows in the 60s will rise into the upper 80s and a few lower 90s this afternoon with mostly sunshine but a few clouds on occasion.

Winds will remain mostly variable in direction, but light and speed. As the front approaches northern Oklahoma later tonight, scattered showers and storms will be more likely across South Central Kansas into far North Central Oklahoma. As the boundary approaches the Tulsa area, most of the upper-level forcing will remain well north of the state. Shower and storm chances will be low as the front nears the metro, but a few will be a possibility.

Later Friday morning, the front will continue progressing southward and may trigger a few spotty showers across southeastern Oklahoma.

A strong upper-level system will move from southern Canada into the far northern part of the country, centering up across the Great Lakes this weekend. The mid-level ridge of high pressure will remain anchored across the Desert Southwest.

This creates a northwest upper airflow across the central and southern Plains states. This flow can bring a disturbance near the area late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but most data remained void of any precipitation. We’ll continue to watch and monitor for any shower or storm opportunities, but for this forecast update, probabilities will remain below the mentionable categories for the late-night and early-morning weekend hours.

The highlight of this pattern will be cooler and relatively drier air arriving later Friday afternoon and evening. Friday supports highs in the mid to upper 80s, but cooler weather arrives late Friday night. This will bring Saturday morning lows into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday highs will stay in the upper 70s near 80. Sunday morning features the coolest weather area wide. Many locations will start in the 50s, including the Tulsa Metro in the upper 50s. Sunday afternoon features sunshine and a return of highs in the lower 80s.

Early next week, temperatures will slowly rise with morning lows in the 60s and daytime highs approaching the upper 80s. At this point, no major storm system is anticipated across our immediate area for the next several days.

