Weather Blog: A Pattern Change Arrives Next Week

What is today's forecast?

Isolated showers may still be possible in extreme southeastern Oklahoma late tonight into early tomorrow morning, but the likelihood remains low at around 10%. As drier air moves in later tonight, temperatures will gradually drop from the 70s into the 60s by evening with a reduction in wind speed.

What is the weekend forecast?

Early Saturday morning, temperatures in some valleys of northeastern Oklahoma will dip into the lower 40s, with the Tulsa metro around the lower 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid-70s and northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph across the northern section of the state.

Sunday morning will start off in the lower to mid-50s warming to near 80 through the afternoon.

What is the forecast for next week?

Early next week, the upper air pattern will begin to shift with a long wave developing across the western United States. This will strengthen surface pressure gradients leading to windy conditions on Monday and Tuesday with south winds expected at 20 to 40 mph.

Wind advisories may be necessary west of the Tulsa metro area, with afternoon highs climbing back into the mid-80s. Two days of strong southerly flow should bring sufficient moisture ahead of a developing storm system set to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday.

While the timing may vary, the overall pattern suggests a return of shower and storm chances by midweek, followed by a return to below-normal temperatures and even more storm potential next weekend. This pattern can bring the threat of strong to near-severe storms.

Football Forecast:

High school football games will start in the lower 70s this evening and end with temperatures dropping to the mid-60s. Expect clear skies and northeast winds at 10 mph.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will host the UTSA Roadrunners at Chapman Stadium tomorrow. Tailgating will be in the mid-60s, with kickoff in the lower 70s. Temperatures will stay around 75 for most of the game.

The University of Oklahoma Sooners will face the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, MS, at 2:30 PM tomorrow. Game time weather will be in the 70s with sunshine and northeast winds at 10 mph.

The Oklahoma State University Cowboys will travel to Waco to play the Baylor Bears at 2:30 PM tomorrow. Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

What are the major traffic projects around Tulsa this week?

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.

To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.

I-244 Pavement Rehabilitation

Ongoing pavement work between I-44 and the Arkansas River bridge, with lane and ramp closures lasting through spring 2025.

US-75 Bridge Rehabilitation

Lane closures at 7th St. and off-ramp closures to 7th St. through fall 2024 for bridge rehabilitation.

US-412 Bridge Rehabilitation

US-412 narrowed to two lanes at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs through February 2025.





Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

