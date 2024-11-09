Weather Blog: Sunshine To Return For The Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

After a few lingering showers around sunrise on Saturday, sunshine will return, with morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s with southwest winds at 7 to 15 mph.

Sunday will bring sunny conditions, with morning lows in the mid-40s and highs in the lower 70s, along with a mostly light southwest breeze.

Football Forecast:

The Sooners will travel to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff is at 6:45 p.m. Showers are expected throughout the day in Columbia but should end by early evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the game.

OSU faces TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon highs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will reach near 70, with temperatures dropping into the 60s through the game.

Next Week's Chances For Rain:

Next week, a fast-moving upper-level flow will bring two systems to the region. The first will arrive Monday night into Tuesday, affecting mainly southern Oklahoma and North Texas. Moisture will be limited, so no significant showers or storms are expected with this wave.

A stronger upper low will follow closely behind and influence the weather by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This system could bring showers and storms, but the severity will depend on the amount of low-level moisture ahead of the cold front.

There are some uncertainties due to a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, which may affect moisture availability. If the deeper moisture moves in ahead of the front, showers and storms will become more likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, with a potential for strong to severe storms. If the moisture stays further south, the severe threat will be much lower, but a few storms will still be possible.

Another weather system is expected to approach by the following weekend.

Next Week's Temperatures:

Monday and Tuesday will see morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and daytime highs in the low 70s with gusty south winds Tuesday afternoon from 15 to 25 mph.

After the cold front passes early Wednesday, lows will drop into the mid-50s, with north winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By Thursday, a surface ridge of high pressure will settle over Oklahoma, bringing cooler temperatures with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and daytime highs in the low to mid-60s.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

