WEATHER BLOG: Brief Break From The Extreme Heat; Shower Chances Possible For Some

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Slightly drier air is moving from Missouri into parts of eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday behind the backdoor cold front that has entered the area.

The result will be weather that is not as hot and not as humid for the next several days for northeastern Oklahoma.

What Is The Weather Forecast For Tuesday?

Our main upper-level pattern continues to feature a significant ridge of high pressure located west of our immediate area. The Metro and most of northeastern Oklahoma will remain on the northern and northeastern periphery of this ridge. Tuesday morning, a weak disturbance sliding on the northern side of the ridge will produce a few scattered showers across central Kansas.

One or two of these could arrive in parts of northeastern Oklahoma through the day. Most of the area will remain dry. Another chance for some showers or even a rumble of thunder will occur early Wednesday morning due to the same conditions.

The ridge is expected to amplify and extend eastward over the next several days and eventually become centered over northeastern Oklahoma for most of the weekend. As this happens, gradually increasing heat can be expected. East to northeast surface winds today and tomorrow will keep relatively drier air in place, keeping temperatures below seasonal averages.

By the latter half of the week, a southerly component will return, gradually increasing low-level moisture from Friday through the weekend. While there's no major signal for any showers or storms this weekend, the return of moisture with the system nearby may result in a few scattered showers or storms in a few locations northwest of the metro Saturday night.

This afternoon, highs will reach the upper 80s near the Tulsa metro area, with a few mid-80s possible along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will start in the upper 60s to 70 in Tulsa, while some northern and eastern areas may see mid-60s. Wednesday's highs will also stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday morning could offer the most comfortable temperatures for much of the region, with dry air allowing morning lows to dip into the lower 60s in some eastern Oklahoma valleys, and the Tulsa metro reaching the mid to upper 60s. One or two sheltered valley locations may even briefly drop into the upper 50s early Thursday morning across far eastern Oklahoma.

Thursday afternoon will see highs in the upper 80s, with some areas possibly hitting 90. Over the weekend, morning lows will rise back into the 70s, and daytime highs will surpass the seasonal average, reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values this weekend are expected to range from 97 to near 104.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold