Weather Blog: A Roller Coaster Pattern This Week

Patchy fog is present in some valley locations early this morning, with temperatures near or slightly below freezing.

While the threat of freezing fog is not very high, it is something to be aware of through the early morning hours, especially in valley locations along the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line region. Patchy frost is likely across most of northeastern Oklahoma early this morning.

We’ll see mostly sunny conditions and chilly weather today, with daytime highs staying in the lower to mid-40s north and lower 50s south. A front arrives by midday with gusty north winds.

On Tuesday morning, a surface ridge will build across the Central High Plains States bringing very cold weather. Morning lows will be in the lower to mid-20s near the metro with upper teens in the valley.

Daytime highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s but with light winds through the day.

By Wednesday. daytime highs will approach the upper 50s and lower 60s before another front brings a cooldown on Thursday before moderating temps return on Friday. Thursday morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s, with daytime highs in the upper 40s on Thursday and near 50 on Friday.

While the northern stream remains active away from our immediate area, the southern stream will bring a few systems nearby over the next few days. One brushes the Red River Valley Wednesday with a very low end chance for a few showers cross southeastern OK and higher chances across north TX.

This weekend, a cut-off type low will slowly approach from the southern stream, providing shower and storm chances, mostly across North Texas into far southern Oklahoma by Sunday.

At this point, we’ll continue with a dry forecast for northern OK through the end of the week and this weekend. We’ll include another low-end mention for a few showers Sunday across the southeastern sections of the state into northeast Texas.

The upper air pattern is expected to change by early next week bringing more active weather, including more precipitation chances next week.

Frost Flowers Delight Early Risers

Friday morning brought a rare sight in parts of Oklahoma—frostflowers. These delicate formations occur when warm soil pushes moisture through plant stems, freezing them into intricate shapes. Thanks to Sequoyah Quinton, one of our storm trackers, for sharing this unique phenomenon!

