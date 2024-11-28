Weather Blog: Cold Fronts on the Horizon

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is today's forecast?

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts because big changes are headed our way!

Wednesday evening, gusty north winds will usher in a wave of very cold air, setting the stage for a chilly holiday week.

Locations along and south of the I-40 corridor could see temperatures close to 70 before the front arrives later today. Areas along the Oklahoma and Kansas state lines will see highs in the lower 50s.

As the cold front moves across the area this afternoon, gusty north winds and increasing clouds will occur. Later this evening, there is a slight chance of a sprinkle or some light drizzle behind the boundary through the overnight hours. The probability of precipitation remains near or less than 10%.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast:

On Thursday, clouds will rapidly clear from north to south, leading to a chilly Thanksgiving. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 30s, with daytime highs in the mid-40s.

Gusty north winds at 10 to 25 mph will persist in the early morning hours before diminishing by afternoon.

Black Friday & Weekend Forecast:

A surface ridge of high pressure nearby early Friday morning will bring cold temperatures in the lower and mid-20s. Black Friday shoppers will want to bundle up before heading out to those sales.

Friday afternoon will feature sunshine and light winds, with daytime highs in the upper 40s.

Another front will approach the area Saturday afternoon, bringing gusty north winds and falling temperatures for the rest of the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will start in the 40s, with daytime highs approaching the upper 50s.

Gusty north winds and increasing clouds will move across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. A weak upper-level disturbance trailing behind the front could produce a few areas of light snow showers across eastern Kansas into western Missouri. Most, if not all, of this activity will remain northeast of our immediate area.

By early Saturday afternoon and evening, colder weather will return as temperatures drop quickly from the 50s into the 40s.

Sunday morning will start with another hard freeze, with temperatures in the mid-20s and daytime highs only in the lower 40s. We anticipate mostly sunny conditions on Sunday with a light breeze.

What is the forecast for next week?

Similar conditions are likely on Monday, with morning lows in the lower to mid-20s and daytime highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A southern stream system brings some rain chances into north Texas early next week. A few of these showers may move into southeastern Oklahoma Monday evening or Thursday but probabilities remain low.

