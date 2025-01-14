Big Temperature Swings Ahead In Green Country As Arctic Blast Arrives

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Near Normal for A Few Days

A disturbance moving across the upper Midwest will bring another weak, backdoor front into the area on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

However, temperatures will be near seasonal averages with morning lows in the mid-20s and daytime highs reaching the mid-40s. No precipitation is expected with this system.

Do We See Any Warmer Weather This Week?

By mid to late week, a warming trend will arrive. Morning lows will remain mostly in the 20s, but afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s on Wednesday, mid-50s on Thursday, and close to 60 on Friday.

Gusty south to southwest winds will likely occur on Friday, ranging from 15 to 25 mph.

More Arctic Air This Weekend

By the end of the week, another pattern change will bring more Arctic air this weekend and into the early part of next week. As the initial front moves into the state Friday night, there will be a slight chance for a few showers across extreme eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, with the probability remaining near or less than 20%.

As the colder air dominates this weekend, there is a slight chance of wintry precipitation on Saturday night and Sunday morning. However, the probability remains low currently.

Strong northwest winds will return behind the frontal passage late Friday night and last much of Saturday, ranging from 15 to 25 mph. The Arctic air may also continue for several days next week.

Where are the warming shelters available in Tulsa this year?

The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.

Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne — Open 24/7 The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. — Open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. — Open 24/7

Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:

Tulsa Dream Center, 4122 W. 55th Pl. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. and closes Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.; Adults only, pet-friendly. Rose Bowl, 7419 E. 11th St. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. and closes Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m.; Adults only.

For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.

Bring Pets Inside!

Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:

Wellness Checks: Ensure pets are up to date on vaccines and discuss arthritis or other cold-weather health concerns with a veterinarian. Outdoor Time: Monitor the duration of outdoor activities, especially for short-haired breeds or pets with conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Paw Care: After walks, inspect and clean paws to remove ice or de-icing chemicals that could harm your pet.

How Can I Protect Myself From Sickness This Winter?

The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.

Health experts say the risk of respiratory illnesses is higher during the winter, as colder weather often leads to more indoor gatherings, increasing the likelihood of viruses spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma is one of 11 states with very high respiratory virus activity, and with flu vaccination rates lower than this time in 2024, more people have reported getting sick.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

