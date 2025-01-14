Big Temperature Swings Ahead In Green Country As Arctic Blast Arrives

Monday, January 13th 2025, 10:38 pm
A disturbance moving across the upper Midwest will bring another weak, backdoor front into the area on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
However, temperatures will be near seasonal averages with morning lows in the mid-20s and daytime highs reaching the mid-40s. No precipitation is expected with this system.
By mid to late week, a warming trend will arrive. Morning lows will remain mostly in the 20s, but afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s on Wednesday, mid-50s on Thursday, and close to 60 on Friday.
Gusty south to southwest winds will likely occur on Friday, ranging from 15 to 25 mph.
By the end of the week, another pattern change will bring more Arctic air this weekend and into the early part of next week. As the initial front moves into the state Friday night, there will be a slight chance for a few showers across extreme eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, with the probability remaining near or less than 20%.
As the colder air dominates this weekend, there is a slight chance of wintry precipitation on Saturday night and Sunday morning. However, the probability remains low currently.
Strong northwest winds will return behind the frontal passage late Friday night and last much of Saturday, ranging from 15 to 25 mph. The Arctic air may also continue for several days next week.
>>> How To Prepare Your Car For Oklahoma Winter Weather
The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.
>>> Warming Shelters Open Across Tulsa Amid Freezing Temperatures
Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:
Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:
For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.
>>> Warming Shelters, Safety Tips For Cold Temperatures This Winter In Oklahoma
Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:
>>> Cold Weather Pet Tips: How To Keep Animals Safe During Winter Months
The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.
>>> How to Protect Yourself From Respiratory Illness This Winter
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
>>> Tulsa HVAC, Plumbing Companies Flooded With Calls During Cold Weather
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2b5pxYHKXzotkRGuFGGCaL
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/oklahoma-news-from-kotv-news-on-6-in-tulsa-oklahoma/id1499556141
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
January 13th, 2025
January 13th, 2025
January 13th, 2025
January 13th, 2025