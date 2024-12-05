Weather Blog: Strong Cold Front Brings More Blustery Weather

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A strong front moved across most of the state early Thursday morning, bringing cold weather and gusty north winds.

Some locations in extreme northern Oklahoma will remain in the upper 30s for daytime highs, while southeastern sections of the state will reach the mid-40s.

Highs in the Tulsa metro area will stay near 40 this afternoon with mostly sunny conditions. A few high and mid-level clouds may approach the area by midday and early afternoon.

A strong surface ridge of high pressure will continue to build through the middle part of the country, influencing our weather early tomorrow morning with a hard freeze across northern Oklahoma.

Some valley locations will start in the upper teens early Friday morning, while others will be in the lower to mid-20s.

The Tulsa metro will be near 22 degrees with a light north wind before returning from the south in the afternoon. This should allow temperatures to moderate, reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s for Friday’s daytime highs.

A broad upper-level low remains cut off from the upper air flow positioned across the southwestern United States early this morning.

A series of disturbances rounding the base of this trough will move across parts of Texas and far southern Oklahoma over the next several days.

One such disturbance, which produced some showers yesterday across North Texas and far southern Oklahoma, is exiting the area early this morning. Another disturbance arrives on Friday and Saturday.

Higher chances for measurable precipitation will remain along or south of the Red River Valley, mostly across North Texas, but a few showers will be possible across extreme southern Oklahoma on Saturday.

We will continue a low-end probability along and south of the Highway 270 corridor, with better chances along the Texoma Valley region.

By Saturday night and Sunday, the upper-level low will begin to move more eastward, and yet another disturbance will approach the region, bringing additional rain across North Texas into the Arklatex region.

While the majority of this is expected to remain well south and east of our immediate region, there will be a low-end probability for some light showers along or east of Highway 69 with higher probabilities confined to extreme southeastern sections of the state. This probability remains near or less than 20% for most of our areas of concern.

Saturday morning temperatures will start in the mid-30s but finish in the upper 50s and a few lower 60s with increasing clouds and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday morning’s lows will be in the mid-40s with gusty south winds developing through the day at 15 to 25 mph. Daytime highs will be regulated by the amount of cloud cover, but most locations will reach the lower 60s.

Some areas in southeastern Oklahoma will stay in the mid-50s.

The cutoff low will eventually eject eastward on Monday, bringing a strong cold front back across northern Oklahoma during the morning to midday. Morning lows will be in the 50s, and highs will reach the mid-50s by midday before temperatures fall through the afternoon.

Another low-end chance for a few sprinkles or brief showers will be possible with the system on Monday, but mostly across extreme eastern Oklahoma.

Tuesday morning lows will be near freezing, with daytime highs expected to be in the mid-40s. Cool and rather uneventful weather will continue from the middle to the end of next week before a warming trend likely into the following weekend.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

