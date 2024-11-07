Weather Blog: Fantastic Fall Thursday Before Rain Chances Return

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Comfortable fall temperatures are greeting Green Country for another day!

A seasonable Thursday is in the cards as a steady northeast breeze arrives. Highs will return to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, with slightly warmer conditions across far southeastern Oklahoma. It’ll be another fantastic day to get outside!

Cloudier skies return by early Friday as a powerful upper-level storm system spinning across the southern Rockies starts to advance east. Areas west of Tulsa will see some widely scattered showers Friday morning into Friday afternoon, with high temperatures back in the 60s for another day.

By late Friday, rain and storms become more likely areawide as moisture surges into eastern Oklahoma. Thankfully our severe weather threats look to stay very low, but scattered storms are likely Friday night and they will be locally heavy. Plan to have rain jackets and umbrellas handy for high school football games.

Rain and storms will be clearing out of eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning, which will set us up for drier and pleasant weather for the weekend! A gradual warming trend is expected as we head toward Veterans Day Monday.

Hurricane Rafael:

Cuba was reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island and knocked out the country's power grid after ravaging parts of the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

On Wednesday evening, massive waves lashed Havana's shores as sharp winds and rain whipped at the historic cityscape, leaving trees littered on flooded roads. Much of the city was dark and deserted.

As it plowed across Cuba, the storm slowed to a Category 2 hurricane chugging into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Rafael is the 17th named storm of the season.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

