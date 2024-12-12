Weather Blog: Mild Temperatures Return To Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A warming trend is on the way for Green Country as strong south winds kick in for our Thursday.

Cirrus clouds will steadily increase today, but despite that, we still expect a fast jump in temperatures during the midday hours.

Highs look to reach the lower 60s in most of the viewing area today, but the trade-off will be those strong south winds gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour. It’s not a good day for outdoor burning due to the strength of those winds.

Steady south winds will continue overnight into Friday morning with low-level moisture and low-level clouds increasing. That will bring a brief halt to the warming trend for Friday with highs holding in the lower to mid-50s. Areas of drizzle will pick up during the day Friday, with scattered showers increasing late Friday night.

The highest chance for showers shows up from late Friday overnight into early Saturday morning, especially from the Highway 75 corridor to the east.

Rain amounts look to be relatively light with this system, with a quarter inch to half inch of rain expected. This quick-moving storm system still looks to clear Green Country mid-morning Saturday, so we still expect improving weather for Saturday Christmas parades and your other outdoor plans.

Another stretch of above-normal temperatures will settle in as the early weekend storm system exits. Highs in the lower to mid-60s are expected both Saturday and Sunday! We’ll be tracking our next December cold front sometime early next week.

