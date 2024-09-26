Weather Blog: Pleasant Weather Continues Through The Weekend For Tulsa State Fair

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

The pleasant fall weather we've been enjoying is set to continue through the weekend and into the start of next week.

What will temperatures be today?

Temps will start in the 50s this morning and reach highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s both today and tomorrow.

Abundant sunshine is likely today with a sun-cloud mix Friday and Saturday due to the cutoff low to our east. Temps will reach the lower 80s Sunday and into the mid-80s Monday before the Tuesday front brings north winds and highs in the mid-70s.

What are our chances for rain?

We're keeping an eye on a very low-end chance for a few showers to drift into the far eastern parts of Oklahoma and Western Arkansas from Friday to early Saturday, due to the upper-level system that grazed us yesterday.

This system will meander across Arkansas in the coming days, cut off from the main upper airflow. As Hurricane Helene hits the Big Bend area of Florida on tonight, its remnants are expected to reach Kentucky and Tennessee by Saturday and then stall.

The interaction between the tropical system and the cutoff low might cause the cutoff to shift slightly westward before heading east again during the latter half of the weekend. This slight westward shift is what gives us a small chance of showers in the far eastern areas of the state. However, current data suggest that this moisture will stay well east of the Tulsa metro area with very little impact on Oklahoma.

A robust northern jet stream will usher in our next significant upper-level system late Monday into early Tuesday, which will generate a surface boundary moves southward into our region by Tuesday, reinforcing the dry and pleasant fall weather for mid-next week. Some low-level moisture might precede the boundary, but with the stronger dynamics staying well to our north, we're not expecting any rain with the front on Tuesday.

What will the weather be like for football this weekend?

Friday night football games will kick off around 75 with temps dropping into the lower 70s to upper 60s by the end of the game.

The University of Oklahoma Sooners travel to Auburn, AL for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Auburn will be impacted by the tropical system both today and early Friday morning. Rain-free conditions are expected on Saturday.

Game time temperatures will be in the upper 70s with south winds at 5 to near 10 mph.

Oklahoma State will be in Manhattan for a matchup with Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday. Kickoff temperatures will be near 72 but climbing to near 82 by the end of the game.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane plays the University of North Texas in Denton at 6 p.m. kickoff. Saturday Afternoon highs in Denton will be near 85 with a kickoff temperature near 82 and reaching 75 by the end of the game.

Update on Hurricane Helene:

Hurricane Helene is intensifying as it approaches the Big Bend area of Florida, expected to make landfall later this afternoon and tonight.

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center bring the storm to a major category status, with winds reaching 120 to possibly 130 mph.

Helene is entering a zone of high sea surface temperatures and low wind shear, conditions that will likely lead to rapid intensification in the coming hours before it makes landfall tonight.

The accompanying storm surge in the Big Bend coastal areas of Florida could be catastrophic, potentially reaching 20 feet above ground level with destructive waves.

Hurricane-force winds are anticipated within Helene's eyewall as it makes landfall in the region tonight. Life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding are also possible from Florida to Georgia and into the Southern Appalachians through early this weekend.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000670758791

