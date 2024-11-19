Weather Blog: Cooler Weather Slowly Arriving

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A strong mid-level trough will move across the central part of the nation this afternoon, bringing another surge of cooler weather into northern Oklahoma late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

After highs today in the mid-60s, temperatures will drop into the lower to mid-30s by tomorrow morning, with daytime highs on Wednesday reaching the mid-50s north and near 60 south.

Northwest winds at 12 to 22 mph tonight through early Wednesday morning should keep most locations in the mid to upper 30s early Wednesday morning.

Another mid-level wave across the northern High Plains will allow a surface ridge of high pressure to build southward, bringing chilly weather Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Temperatures outside of the Tulsa metro area will start in the lower to mid-30s Thursday morning, with daytime highs on Thursday reaching the mid-50s, along with sunshine and lighter winds. A few valley locations will be near freezing on Thursday morning, but a more widespread freeze or frost is likely on Friday morning.

The Tulsa metro area will be very close to freezing, if not a degree above, while other locations in the valleys of northeastern Oklahoma will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Friday afternoon’s highs should remain in the mid-50s.

South winds will return this weekend bringing a relative warm-up. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s, with daytime highs in the lower 60s on Saturday and in the lower 70s on Sunday.

Another strong mid-level trough will move across the central part of the country Sunday night, bringing a cold front into the area either Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Precipitation probabilities remain low with this system, but a few showers may be possible. A better chance for measurable precip arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

