Weather Blog: Scattered Showers Overnight Sunday

Scattered rain and storms become likely overnight, especially along and south of I-44.

A couple of storms could be strong to severe with a low-end hail and wind threat. It all clears out during the morning hours on Monday.

Rain Chances Return Late Sunday

Sunday stays mild, with highs reaching the mid-60s. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of the next rain system. Showers and possibly some storms will develop late Sunday into Monday morning.

Next Week: Ups and Downs

Monday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s and lingering rain showers. A series of systems will bring additional rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday. No major cold air is expected until next weekend, when highs could drop into the 30s and 40s—potentially the coldest air of the season so far.





Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

