Weather Blog: Scattered Showers Overnight Sunday

Sunday, December 15th 2024, 10:54 pm
Scattered rain and storms become likely overnight, especially along and south of I-44.
A couple of storms could be strong to severe with a low-end hail and wind threat. It all clears out during the morning hours on Monday.
Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
