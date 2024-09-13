Weather Blog: Above Normal Highs This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What's the forecast for football games tonight?

What are the chances for rain in the next few days?

The remnant of the Francine circulation is located east of the state, having no major impact on Oklahoma today. A few clouds will brush the eastern third of the state this morning, with mostly sunny conditions from midday to afternoon near and west of Tulsa.

A very slight chance for a shower remains along the OK-Arkansas state line region, mostly into northwestern Arkansas, where some clouds may persist longer across far eastern OK into the midday period.

The upper air pattern indicates that this remnant will stay east while several troughs develop over the Western states and move across the intermountain region into the early week.

This weekend, the upper airflow from the northwest, combined with a modest low-level morning jet, will bring a series of weak impulses that could spark a few late-night and early-morning showers across north-central Oklahoma near the Highway 75 corridor early Saturday morning, and once more late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Should any showers occur, they are likely to be brief, with any precipitation amounts being very low.

As the upper airflow returns from the southwest early next week, multiple troughs are expected to form. These systems will primarily affect the far Western third of the state but may also bring a slight chance of showers or storms by late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. A stronger trough will arrive later in the week, potentially leading to better storm chances next weekend.

Today's highs are expected to hit the upper 80s in the east and the lower 90s near the Tulsa metro to the west.

Over the weekend, expect lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

Heat index values are projected to be around 96 on Sunday and could approach the upper 90s early next week.

