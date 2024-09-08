Weather Blog: Cool Temperatures Sunday In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for this weekend?

Below-normal temperatures will exist this weekend statewide, along with the drier air in the lower levels. A few clouds may exist for part of the area early Saturday, but we anticipate mostly sunny conditions for most of the weekend.

As the surge of dry air arrives later tonight, this will bring morning lows this weekend into the 50s for many locations. Some areas across extreme northeastern Oklahoma into the Missouri Valley will experience morning lows in the upper 40s briefly early Sunday morning.

Below-normal temperatures are expected to persist early next week, but a gradual warming trend commences Wednesday and Thursday with highs approaching the upper 80s. No major storm systems are indicated for the next several days, but another weak system may be near the area on Thursday of next week, allowing for a few showers or storms nearby. This probability also will remain extremely low for this forecast update.





EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loosefitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cellphone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means a possibility for tornadoes exists with favorable conditions. This means it’s time to spread the word and make a severe weather plan with your family.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted either by the weather radar. This is when sirens will sound and anyone in the area should take shelter immediately.

