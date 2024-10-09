Weather Blog: Fall Weather Returns To Oklahoma Next Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for today?

A weak surface ridge over the Missouri region has led to drier air moving across northern Oklahoma this morning, resulting in temperatures ranging from the 40s to 50s. As the day progresses, expect mostly sunny skies with east-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph, and temperatures rising into the mid-80s.

What is the forecast for tomorrow?

Thursday morning will see lows in the mid to upper 50s, with a possibility of scattered showers or storms near and northwest of the Tulsa metro area.

After the clouds clear in the early morning, expect sunshine from midday through the afternoon, with highs on Thursday reaching into the mid-80s.

What are our chances for rain?

The upper air flow from the northwest will persist today and tomorrow. A weak disturbance is expected to approach northern Oklahoma early Thursday morning allowing a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The likelihood of measurable precipitation is low, but there's a slight chance of a shower near and northwest of the Tulsa metro early Thursday morning. Most of the area will stay dry.

As the disturbance moves south and east late Thursday night, a few scattered showers or storms may develop across far southern Oklahoma.

What will the weekend look like?

A strong trough will amplify across the Great Lakes and push a front through northern Oklahoma on Sunday. This front is anticipated to be dry as it crosses the state, but it will introduce much cooler weather early the following week. This will result in below normal temps for most of the early part of next week, both for morning lows and afternoon highs.

Friday morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 50s, with daytime highs approaching 90. A slight chance for a few showers will be possible near and south of the Tulsa metro.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue into Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s throughout eastern Oklahoma. Central and southwestern parts of the state can expect much higher temperatures, with some areas nearing the upper 90s or even 100 degrees in southwestern Oklahoma.

As the front crosses the area Sunday, locations near and north of the boundary will see highs in the lower 80s. Southern OK will still reach highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. North winds from 15 to 25 mph will be likely.

When will it start to feel like fall?

A surface ridge of high pressure gradually builds into the area by the early part of next week, bringing the first real taste of fall weather of the season. Morning lows will be in the 40s, with highs Monday into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature lows in the 40s and highs in the mid-60s. There will be a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, but the probability remains low. As the surface ridge settles over the area early Wednesday morning, a few valleys of northeastern OK may drop into the upper 30s.

Football Forecast:

Friday Night Football will kick off in the 80s and finish with temperatures in the mid-70s.

The Sooners and the Longhorns are gearing up for their annual clash at Dallas this weekend. Tailgating temperatures at Fair Park before the game are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, while kickoff and game time temperatures will remain in the lower 90s. With mostly sunny skies and south winds at 5 to 10 mph, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Both Oklahoma State and the University of Tulsa are not scheduled to play this weekend.

Update on Hurricane Milton:

As of 5 p.m.: Hurricane Milton is getting closer to landfall. Winds are increasing with gusts nearing 70 mph and will continue. It's moving northeast at 15 mph. Landfall expected in the next couple of hours.

Life-threatening storm surge, combined with flooding rains of 7 to 15 inches will be possible along with damaging winds. For the very latest, please see information from The National Hurricane Center. This storm will have no direct impact on the weather in Oklahoma.

What are the major traffic projects around Tulsa this week?

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.

To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.

