Weather Blog: Fantastic Fall Weather Continues

For the first time in a while, we’re breaking out the coats with the first fall freeze for parts of Green Country!

What's the forecast for the rest of the week?

Another potentially frosty morning is ahead of us on Thursday as lows sink back into the mid to upper 30s. Some areas near the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line could pick up a light freeze Thursday morning. South winds return Thursday with another fantastic afternoon as highs return to the 70-degree mark.

A steady warming trend will continue from Friday into the weekend as we keep a southerly wind component going. We’ll rebound to the mid-70s on Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday, so yet again if you have outdoor plans you’ll be in really good shape!

Meaningful rain chances are still, unfortunately, very hard to come by. We will have at least a slight chance of showers on Monday as a fast-moving storm system brushes our viewing area, though that’s unlikely to bring good rainfall amounts to eastern Oklahoma. We’re seeing signs of another surge of much warmer temperatures next week, so enjoy the fall weather while we’ve got it!

What are the major traffic projects around Tulsa this week?

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.

To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.

I-244 Pavement Rehabilitation

Ongoing pavement work between I-44 and the Arkansas River bridge, with lane and ramp closures lasting through spring 2025.

US-75 Bridge Rehabilitation

Lane closures at 7th St. and off-ramp closures to 7th St. through fall 2024 for bridge rehabilitation.

US-412 Bridge Rehabilitation

US-412 narrowed to two lanes at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs through February 2025.





Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

