Weather Blog: Fantastic Fall Weekend As A Warming Trend Arrives

Saturday, October 19th 2024, 11:08 pm
Awesome weather continues across Green Country as the weekend arrives!
What is the weekend forecast?
Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful too! We’ll continue with cool mornings and sunny, warm afternoons as highs reach the upper 70s with lighter southeast winds.
What is the forecast for next week?
Meaningful rain chances are still, unfortunately, very hard to come by. A strong storm system this weekend will bring good rains to the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, but by Monday that system will shift mostly to our north, leaving us with only a slight chance for a few showers near and north of Tulsa from Monday into early Tuesday.
We’re seeing signs of another surge of much warmer temperatures next week, so enjoy the fall weather while we’ve got it!
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.
To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.
I-244 Pavement Rehabilitation
US-75 Bridge Rehabilitation
US-412 Bridge Rehabilitation
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000672483482
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024