Weather Blog: Fire Danger And The First Fall Freeze For Green Country

Welcome to some weather whiplash! After tracking near-record heat last weekend, we’re now lining up for the first freeze of the season in parts of Green Country!
Winds quickly diminish tonight as high-pressure moves in, setting us up for a temperature free-fall overnight. Areas north of Tulsa are lined up for the first freeze of the fall by early Wednesday morning as lows fall all the way into the upper 20s! Tulsa looks frosty as well with lows in the lower to mid 30s in the metro.
After a light wind day Wednesday strong south winds will return late in the week, though seasonable fall temperatures look to continue from late week into the weekend. Unfortunately, our rain chances are still slim to none for the next week, if not longer.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.
To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.
I-244 Pavement Rehabilitation
US-75 Bridge Rehabilitation
US-412 Bridge Rehabilitation
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
