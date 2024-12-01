Weather Blog: Cloudy And Chilly Start To December Across Oklahoma

Sunday, December 1st 2024, 8:41 am
Oklahomans woke up to a chilly, cloudy morning on Sunday, with light winds and saturated air bringing the possibility of fog in some areas.
While skies started gray, sunshine is expected by afternoon as the high reaches a forecasted 49°F in Tulsa. A light north breeze will keep temperatures cooler than Saturday's 57°F high.
Monday and Tuesday
A cold front moving in early Monday morning will reinforce cooler air.
Midweek Warm-Up
End of the Week
Dry Conditions Persist
Sunrise, Sunset, and Seasonal Notes
December Climatology:
Average highs continue to drop throughout the month, with December being one of Oklahoma’s driest months, averaging just 1.75 inches of precipitation.
Frost Flowers Delight Early Risers
Friday morning brought a rare sight in parts of Oklahoma—frost flowers. These delicate formations occur when warm soil pushes moisture through plant stems, freezing them into intricate shapes. Thanks to Sequoyah Quinton, one of our storm trackers, for sharing this unique phenomenon!
---
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/oklahoma-news-from-kotv-news-on-6-in-tulsa-oklahoma/id1499556141
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
December 1st, 2024
December 1st, 2024
December 1st, 2024
December 1st, 2024
December 1st, 2024
December 1st, 2024