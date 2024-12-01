Weather Blog: Cloudy And Chilly Start To December Across Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Oklahomans woke up to a chilly, cloudy morning on Sunday, with light winds and saturated air bringing the possibility of fog in some areas.

While skies started gray, sunshine is expected by afternoon as the high reaches a forecasted 49°F in Tulsa. A light north breeze will keep temperatures cooler than Saturday's 57°F high.

Looking Ahead: A Roller Coaster Week

Monday and Tuesday

A cold front moving in early Monday morning will reinforce cooler air.

Morning lows: 27°F across much of the state, dipping to the low 20s in the north by Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs: 40s to low 50s statewide, with light north winds.

Midweek Warm-Up

By Wednesday, a significant warm-up is expected. Highs: Mid-60s across Oklahoma, with abundant sunshine and light breezes.

End of the Week

Temperatures will dip slightly after another cold front later in the week. Thursday and Friday: Highs in the 50s with occasional clouds.

Dry Conditions Persist

No rain is expected over the next seven days. Oklahoma remains dry with clear to partly cloudy skies dominating the forecast.

Sunrise, Sunset, and Seasonal Notes

Sunday Sunrise: 7:16 a.m. Sunday Sunset: 5:09 p.m. (the earliest sunsets of the year are here, but they'll start getting later in about a week).

December Climatology:

Average highs continue to drop throughout the month, with December being one of Oklahoma’s driest months, averaging just 1.75 inches of precipitation.

















Frost Flowers Delight Early Risers

Friday morning brought a rare sight in parts of Oklahoma—frost flowers. These delicate formations occur when warm soil pushes moisture through plant stems, freezing them into intricate shapes. Thanks to Sequoyah Quinton, one of our storm trackers, for sharing this unique phenomenon!

---

