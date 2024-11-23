Weather Blog: Gusty Winds Return This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Friday?

Friday Night Football kicks off in the upper 40s and ends in the lower 40s with clear sky and light south winds.

How does the weekend forecast look?

The weather pattern will change, bringing a weekend warm-up before cooler weather returns next week.

Winds will be relatively light today, but as the upper air flow changes this weekend, surface pressures will drop, bringing gusty south winds on Saturday and stronger south winds on Sunday.

This will lead to a mini-warming trend for the weekend, with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday afternoon and lower to mid-70s on Sunday.

Our next cold front will move into the state late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

What is the forecast for next week?

While a few sprinkles or brief showers are possible along the OK-AR state line region early Monday morning, this boundary will move across the region dry.

Cooler weather will follow the front, with Monday afternoon highs dropping from the mid-50s to the lower 50s, accompanied by gusty north winds.

This boundary may briefly stall and return northward Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before moving south again as a stronger push of colder air arrives Thursday morning.

This means Wednesday afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s before the front continues moving southward, bringing cooler weather for the remainder of the week, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

As this happens, a disturbance will arrive from the west in the upper levels, bringing additional support for some light precipitation Wednesday into early Thursday. This probability will remain low for our immediate area.

Thanksgiving will bring a low chance for showers, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and gusty north winds. Black Friday morning will start in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with Friday afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

