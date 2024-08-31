Weather Blog: Labor Day Weekend Arrives With Scattered Showers And A Cool-Down

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The long holiday weekend is here, and there are some rain chances that might affect some plans.

What is the forecast for Labor Day Weekend?

A chance for some lingering showers looks to carry over into Saturday as a weak cold front slowly slides south across the area. The slightly cooler temperatures will start to filter in on Saturday with that front as highs slide back into the mid to upper 80s with a northeasterly breeze.

By Sunday, the chance for lingering showers should shift mostly across far southern Oklahoma with highs again in the upper 80s across eastern Oklahoma. Labor Day Monday is still lining up to be a great one with another day of highs in the upper 80s!

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loosefitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cellphone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

