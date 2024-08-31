Weather Blog: Labor Day Weekend Arrives With Scattered Showers And A Cool-Down

Friday, August 30th 2024, 10:33 pm
The long holiday weekend is here, and there are some rain chances that might affect some plans.
What is the forecast for Labor Day Weekend?
A chance for some lingering showers looks to carry over into Saturday as a weak cold front slowly slides south across the area. The slightly cooler temperatures will start to filter in on Saturday with that front as highs slide back into the mid to upper 80s with a northeasterly breeze.
By Sunday, the chance for lingering showers should shift mostly across far southern Oklahoma with highs again in the upper 80s across eastern Oklahoma. Labor Day Monday is still lining up to be a great one with another day of highs in the upper 80s!
