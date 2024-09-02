Weather Blog: Labor Day Weekend Arrives With Scattered Showers And A Cooldown

Sunday, September 1st 2024, 10:24 pm
The long holiday weekend is here, and there are some rain chances that might affect some plans.
What is the forecast for Labor Day Weekend?
Labor Day Monday is still lining up to be a great one with another day of highs in the upper 80s!
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3HvmhweoWolZgdzWFyyxFD
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000666878569
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024