Weather Blog: Mild Weather Continues This Weekend, Rain Returns Late Sunday

Saturday, December 14th 2024, 10:19 pm
Scattered showers and one or two embedded storms will be likely from midnight through sunrise Saturday, especially from Tulsa to the east. Rain amounts look to be relatively light around the Tulsa metro, on the order of a quarter inch or so. But areas east of Tulsa could see a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.
This quick-moving storm system still looks to clear Green Country mid-morning Saturday, so we still expect improving weather for Saturday Christmas parades and your other outdoor plans. The above-normal temperature trend should also kick back in for the weekend, with more 60s in quite a few spots both Saturday and Sunday!
Another storm system arrives at the end of the weekend, with another chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning. This will start leading us into a more seasonable December temperature trend next week.
Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
