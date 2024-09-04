Weather Blog: Monitoring A Weak System Ahead Of Another Late Week Front

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A weak midlevel disturbance located over parts of western and central Texas will move east to northeast in the next 60 hours, bringing a slight chance of a sprinkle or brief shower near and south of the Tulsa metro today through Wednesday.

What's the weather like for Tuesday?

Higher rain chances are expected in southeastern Oklahoma and northern Texas, although a few showers or sprinkles could occur near the metro. Dry air across northern OK will more than likely keep most of the region near the metro dry.

The likelihood of precipitation is about 10% or less for the metro and close to 30% for southeastern Oklahoma. The additional cloud cover from this system will keep daytime highs below the seasonal average.

Today's highs are expected to be in the lower 80s across the northern third of the region.

What's the weather like for this week?

As the disturbance moves east, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s by Thursday and potentially Friday, ahead of the next system approaching the state.

The stronger upper airflow will remain well north of the state throughout the week. However, a disturbance moving across the central plains Thursday night into Friday will bring another front near the area, with a chance of showers and storms from late Thursday night into Friday midday.

The stronger flow staying north means the forecast does not include strong to severe storms. As the front moves through, the upper airflow will shift, bringing another northwest upper airflow this weekend.

A disturbance is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing a low-end possibility of showers and storms. The trajectory of this wave may keep the higher likelihood to our west, but we'll maintain some low-end chances for showers during the weekend based on the expected pattern.

Weekend temperatures will drop below seasonal averages, with morning lows in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loosefitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cellphone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means a possibility for tornadoes exists with favorable conditions. This means it’s time to spread the word and make a severe weather plan with your family.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted either by the weather radar. This is when sirens will sound and anyone in the area should take shelter immediately.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

