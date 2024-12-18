Weather Blog: Oscillating Temperatures & Rain Chances

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Over the next 10 days, we’ll track several storm systems as our weather pattern continues to oscillate between cold snaps and warm-ups.

A Few Storms Impact Southeastern OK Late Tonight

A storm system will brush the Central Plains states later tonight. Yesterday's cold front that passed through the area will return as a quasi-warm front into southeastern Oklahoma this evening. Low-level moisture will return across this area, supporting scattered showers and storms, mostly along and south of the I-40 corridor.

The probability for the Tulsa Metro remains near or less than 20%. Most, if not all, of the thunderstorm activity should reside across far southeastern Oklahoma late Tuesday night and exit pre-dawn Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible in these areas.

What Does This Mean For Wednesday and Thursday?

Behind this system, north winds will bring cooler weather. Wednesday morning lows will start in the mid-30s, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A brief return of southerly flow will bring temperatures back into the mid-and upper-50s Thursday afternoon before a stronger cold front brushes the area late Thursday night.

Arctic air will significantly surge across the Great Lakes region and the northeastern United States. We’ll only see a glancing blow of the colder air from the Missouri Valley into northeastern Oklahoma late Thursday night into part of Friday.

Cold Weather for Friday and the Weekend

A surface ridge of high pressure will build across northeast Oklahoma Friday morning through midday, bringing colder weather. Morning lows will start in the 20s, and daytime highs will stay in the lower 40s.

Most of the weekend looks cool. Morning lows will remain in the 20s, with highs Saturday in the upper 40s and Sunday in the lower 50s. Dry conditions will prevail.

The Early Outlook For Christmas

A warming trend is likely to persist next week. A series of disturbances will approach the state with above-seasonal temperatures resulting in at least a chance for a few thunderstorms.

It’s impossible to peg the exact timing at this moment, but it appears one such system will be nearing early next week, between Monday and Tuesday, and another shortly after Christmas.

Based on the pattern and the potential for a warming trend, some strong storms will be a possibility across the southern plains. Just past the focus of Christmas, the pattern will change again, resulting in colder weather arriving near the New Year’s holiday.

