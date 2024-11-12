Weather Blog: Sunny And Calm On Tuesday Before Late, Overnight Storm Chances

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, expect quiet skies with temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Light, patchy fog might develop in low-lying areas, especially in rural spots, but shouldn't cause major issues.

Tuesday will start in the 40s and warm to the upper 60s and low 70s, with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Late Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms could roll in near midnight, mainly along I-35, and may reach Tulsa by early Wednesday.

Expect passing storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the severe threat is low. Showers should clear by Wednesday afternoon, bringing sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead, this weekend’s forecast is ideal for putting up holiday lights before a cold front arrives next week, with potential lows in the 20s or 30s—perfect timing as Tulsa could see its first freeze of the season.

