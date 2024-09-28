Weather Blog: A Steady State Pattern Continues For Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Oklahoma will experience a relatively calm upper air pattern through the weekend until a strong trough crosses the northern United States on Monday and Tuesday, bringing another surface boundary across our area on Tuesday.

The stronger atmospheric lift will stay well north of the boundary, with minimal low-level moisture ahead of the front. This front will not bring any rain to the state. The rest of next week is expected to be uneventful in the weather, including dry conditions across Oklahoma.

The stronger northern polar jet is positioned to the north but is anticipated to shift southward over the next 7 to 10 days, potentially bringing occasional storm systems closer to the southern Plains.

The temperatures are expected to stay relatively consistent and slightly above seasonal norms in the coming days. This translates to morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s and daytime highs generally in the lower to mid-80s. By Monday afternoon, the highs could climb into the upper 80s, just ahead of the front arriving on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State and Kansas State game in Manhattan, KS will kick off in the lower 70s with afternoon highs reaching near 80 by the end of the game. No precipitation is expected.

Saturday afternoon highs in North Texas will be in the mid-80s. Game time temperatures at the University of North Texas for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane contest will kick off in the lower 80s and finish in the lower 70s.

Update on Hurricane Helene:

Hurricane Helene has weakened into a tropical storm as it moves through Georgia. It became a dangerous Category 4 and made landfall near Perry, Florida, a little after 11:20 p.m. ET. Helene came ashore amid warnings from the National Hurricane Center that the enormous system could create a "nightmare" storm surge.

Authorities are rescuing people trapped by floodwaters and more than three million customers were in the dark across much of the southeastern U.S.

