Weather Blog: More Pleasant Weather With Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Pleasant weather is expected for the next several days, with cool mornings and warm afternoons.

What is the weather like on Monday?

This morning, temperatures are primarily in the lower to mid-50s, though some valleys in eastern Oklahoma have dipped into the upper 40s. We expect sunny skies this afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid-80s.

Similar conditions will prevail on Tuesday morning, starting in the 50s and climbing into the mid-80s.

By Wednesday, south winds will bring increased moisture, raising morning lows to the 60s and daytime highs to nearly 90 degrees. For the remainder of the week, anticipate lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s, approaching 90.

What are our chances of rain this week?

The relatively dry air mass will remain in place for the next few days, but low-level moisture is set to increase across the region from Wednesday through the end of the week.

The primary point of interest is the tropical system developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico, which is likely to become a hurricane and make its way across Southeast Texas later this week.

Potential tropical cyclone six is expected to become Tropical Storm Francine in the coming days and may approach the Southeast Texas Gulf Coast as a hurricane by Wednesday. Its current path is projected to pass through parts of Southeast Texas, into the Arklatex, and then into Arkansas on Thursday and Friday. The trajectory of this developing system is likely to keep most of its impact to the east of our immediate area.

However, if the system shifts slightly westward in the next few days, it could result in some showers over parts of extreme eastern Oklahoma around Thursday, though the probability remains very low.

As the system moves eastward, a midlevel ridge of high pressure is expected to be present over most of the area from Friday through the weekend, but far northeastern OK will be influenced by a northwest flow on the departing side of the tropical system. A weak disturbance may bring a few isolated showers to northeastern OK on Sunday. We will continue with low-end mentions for this period.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loosefitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cellphone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means a possibility for tornadoes exists with favorable conditions. This means it’s time to spread the word and make a severe weather plan with your family.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted either by the weather radar. This is when sirens will sound and anyone in the area should take shelter immediately.

How Realistic Is The New Movie Twisters?

While it's fun to grab the popcorn and catch a movie, it's important to separate fact from fiction because weather in Oklahoma can mean life or death. News On 6 Meteorologists Travis Meyer and Stacia Knight discussed the reality of 2024 blockbuster film HERE.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0D152DkLiaizNA3EFbJUmz

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000668593485

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold