Weather Blog: Cold Mornings And Warmer Days Ahead, A Chill Returns Friday

What is Wednesday's forecast?

A few clouds will brush part of the area today, but mostly sunny conditions will be expected for most of the area. Later tonight, winds will diminish, and the possibility of some patchy fog will return near and east of the metro.

What is the forecast for the rest of the week?

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s and could create a few areas of light freezing fog. Thursday afternoon features above-average highs reaching into the mid and upper 50s before a strong surge of colder weather returns.

A mid-level wave will move from Canada into the upper Midwest later tonight. A surge of arctic air will move from Canada into the upper Midwest and the northeastern states on Friday. We’ll see a glancing blow of this airmass as a surface ridge of high pressure builds into the area later Thursday night through Friday morning.

Lows will be in the 20s Friday morning with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s for northeastern OK, and the lower to mid-40s across southeastern sections of the state.

What does the weekend forecast look like?

The weekend features cold mornings and a slowly moderating airmass for daytime highs. Saturday afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s and mid-50s Sunday, with gusty south winds developing at 15 to 30 mph.

What is the forecast for Christmas week?

The progressive upper air pattern will remain next week, bringing several strong systems nearing the state.

The first arrives Monday, followed by a second, stronger system the day after Christmas.

Temperature trends support highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday and the lower 60s on Christmas Day. Both systems may bring showers and storms.

The pattern could support a threat of strong to severe storms for part of the area.

