Weather Blog: Mild Weather Continues This Weekend, Rain Returns Late Sunday

Scattered showers and one or two embedded storms will be likely from midnight through sunrise Saturday, especially from Tulsa to the east. Rain amounts look to be relatively light around the Tulsa metro, on the order of a quarter inch or so. But areas east of Tulsa could see a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Holiday Weekend Weather Outlook

This weekend brings mostly mild and dry weather, perfect for holiday shopping or attending local events. Morning rain showers are clearing out to the east, leaving sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s today. Breezy conditions are expected, with gusts up to 25–30 mph.





Saturday Events Forecast

If you're heading to the Tulsa Christmas Parade or other holiday parades: Skies will clear, with more sunshine by late morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s during parade hours. Expect a brisk wind but overall mild conditions.





This quick-moving storm system still looks to clear Green Country mid-morning Saturday, so we still expect improving weather for Saturday Christmas parades and your other outdoor plans. The above-normal temperature trend should also kick back in for the weekend, with more 60s in quite a few spots both Saturday and Sunday!

Another storm system arrives at the end of the weekend, with another chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning. This will start leading us into a more seasonable December temperature trend next week.

Rain Chances Return Late Sunday

Sunday stays mild, with highs reaching the mid-60s. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of the next rain system. Showers and possibly some storms will develop late Sunday into Monday morning.

Next Week: Ups and Downs

Monday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s and lingering rain showers. A series of systems will bring additional rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday. No major cold air is expected until next weekend, when highs could drop into the 30s and 40s—potentially the coldest air of the season so far.





