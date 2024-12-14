Weather Blog: Rain Chance Returns To Start The Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

After a few very dry weeks across Green Country, a quick-moving system will bring rain back to eastern Oklahoma as we kick off the weekend.

After a few early-day sun breaks, clouds will take over across Green Country for our Friday and keep us cool. Highs will hold in the mid-50s this afternoon with blustery southeast winds gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour.

During the afternoon and early evening hours, areas of drizzle will gradually increase. But the best chance of steadier showers arrives late in the night, especially closer to the midnight hour.

Scattered showers and one or two embedded storms will be likely from midnight through sunrise Saturday, especially from Tulsa to the east. Rain amounts look to be relatively light around the Tulsa metro, on the order of a quarter inch or so. But areas east of Tulsa could see a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

This quick-moving storm system still looks to clear Green Country mid-morning Saturday, so we still expect improving weather for Saturday Christmas parades and your other outdoor plans. The above-normal temperature trend should also kick back in for the weekend, with more 60s in quite a few spots both Saturday and Sunday!

Another storm system arrives at the end of the weekend, with another chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning. This will start leading us into a more seasonable December temperature trend next week.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

