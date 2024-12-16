Weather Blog: Tracking A Few Cold Fronts This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

As the cold front moves through, north winds will bring drier air and decreasing clouds. Highs today and tomorrow will remain above seasonal averages, with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 60s.

The cold front moving south this morning will retreat as a quasi-warm front late Tuesday night into southeastern Oklahoma as another upper-level wave approaches the state.

Additional storms will develop Tuesday night along the boundary, which will eventually return south as another cold front, moving storms out of the area late Tuesday evening. Higher chances of storms with this boundary will remain south of the Tulsa metro area Tuesday evening.

A modest yet notable cool-down will follow the Tuesday night front. Wednesday morning lows will drop into the mid-30s, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected, along with gusty north winds from 12 to 22 mph. Thursday morning will start in the upper 20s to lower 30s before south winds return, bringing highs back into the mid to upper 50s.

A stronger surge of cold air arrives Thursday night, bringing Friday morning lows in the mid to upper 20s, with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-40s. The weekend will feature lows in the mid to upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday.

South winds will return Sunday in advance of a series of storm systems that will impact Oklahoma next week. A general warming trend is likely.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

