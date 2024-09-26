Weather Blog: Cooler Mornings, Warm Afternoons For Start Of Tulsa State Fair

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Once again, patchy fog developed early this morning along a zone from the Tulsa metro southward into the I-40 corridor region where showers and storms developed Tuesday evening. This area of patchy but dense fog and stratus clouds will thin and dissipate around the 10 a.m. hour with sunshine and pleasant weather this afternoon.

Thursday features a cool morning in the 50s and afternoon highs near 80 with more sunshine and north breezes.

A cutoff low approaching eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas by Friday could bring some rain. But the latest data indicates this system may shift slightly east, reducing the likelihood of rain for our immediate area on Friday.

We'll still see some chances for precipitation, especially near the eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas border. This means a lower chance of rain for the Tulsa Metro than previously advertised yesterday.

Keep in mind, that any westward shift in the upper air system could increase the chance of rain and thunderstorms for the eastern part of the state. The system is expected to move east by Saturday, setting the stage for a pleasant weekend.

Another potential system moving across the northern High Plains may push a cold front through our region by next Tuesday or Wednesday with a continuation of pleasant early autumnal weather.

After the fog exits the area this morning, pleasant conditions return with most locations starting in the 50s. As the day progresses, we'll see highs in the upper 70s to the north and lower 80s to the south.

Thursday morning will also see temperatures around the 50s, with Tulsa starting at 55 degrees. The Tulsa State Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon with clear skies and highs near 80.

Friday morning will bring temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s, under partly cloudy skies, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll continue to mention the potential for a few showers and storms for the eastern part of the state from Friday into early Saturday, but the probability is much lower compared to previous updates.

The weekend should start off with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with daytime highs reaching lower 80s.

Tropical Storm Helene:

The tropical storm near Cancun and Cozumel is expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico early today and quickly become a hurricane. Helene is expected to rapidly strengthen this afternoon and tonight expanding across the eastern Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the Florida Peninsula Wednesday night and Thursday.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for the Gulf coastal areas of Florida. The coastal regions of the Florida Big Bend are likely to experience damaging hurricane-force winds, accompanied by life-threatening storm surges along the entire West Coast of the Florida Peninsula.

Extensive rainfall and flooding are also anticipated across parts of Florida, the southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley from Wednesday to Friday.

