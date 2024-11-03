Weather Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued, Tornado Watch In Effect For Several Counties

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

News On 6 is tracking storms as they move east across the state.

Several warnings and watches have been issued for all modes of weather. Flooding rains and strong winds are expected. Rainfall projections of 4 to 6 inches, and some localized areas may receive between 8 and 10 inches. Additional severe weather threats will develop Sunday afternoon and evening across southern sections, with more severe weather expected Monday across most of eastern Oklahoma.

Watches & Warnings In Oklahoma

-A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Adair, Delaware, Ottawa and Sequoyah County until 6 a.m.

Tornado Watches have been issued for multiple counties.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Lincoln, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, and Wagoner County in OK until 9:00 a.m.

Oklahoma Storm Timeline

Saturday’s highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, with overcast skies and southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph.

The upper air flow features a deep trough over the western United States and a mid-level ridge of high pressure centered in the southeast creating a favorable southwest airflow over the southern and central plains.

This persistent southerly flow will bring significant moisture, setting the stage for showers and storms, including the possibility of heavy rainfall.

The main upper trough is expected to remain in the area until late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, with several disturbances rounding the base of the trough and affecting the state beginning this afternoon and continuing through the weekend.

Timing these disturbances may be difficult, but each wave will increase the likelihood of showers and storms.

The first wave is expected later this afternoon and tonight, continuing into early Sunday morning.

We may see a brief lull on Sunday before more storms develop in the afternoon and evening, potentially bringing heavy rainfall and severe weather.

Thunderstorms are likely early Monday, followed by a final round of storms in the afternoon.

As the main upper air trough ejects to our northeast late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, dry air will wrap around the system, leading to mostly pleasant and dry Election Day weather with morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the mid-60s.

A consensus of data suggests another storm system could approach the area late next week, but timing may change. Low-end probabilities for showers and storms will remain in the forecast from late next week into early next weekend.





Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

