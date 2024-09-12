Weather Blog: Fall Exits As Summer Slowly Returns

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

After a pleasant morning, afternoon highs will reach slightly above normal today and continue to slowly rise through the upcoming weekend. A few showers will populate extreme southeastern OK this morning through midday. A low-end chance for a few showers will remain possible for small periods this weekend with above-normal highs.

What are the chances of rain on Thursday?

The impact of Tropical Storm Francine is expected to stay mostly to the east of our immediate area. However, a few clouds may brush across extreme eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas today and early tomorrow. The probability of any shower activity other than extreme southeastern OK is very low.

Low-level moisture has increased across eastern Oklahoma compared to previous days, which means there will be a slight increase in local heat index values throughout the weekend. The upper airflow will continue from the northwest this weekend as the remnants of the tropical system stay east and a series of upper-level troughs moves from the southwestern U.S. into the Central Plains states.

This flow will be relatively weak, but the possibility of a few sporadic showers during the weekend, particularly during the late night and early morning hours, cannot be completely ruled out. This probability remains very low, represented by a 10% chance on the seven-day forecast.

Over the next several weeks, troughs from the southwestern U.S. are expected to increase as the upper air pattern begins to shift from the northern plains into the Southern Plains.

These troughs will initially be strong, but as they move toward the Southern and Central Plains states and eject to the north and east, they are expected to weaken.

Consequently, scattered showers and storm chances will increase by the middle of next week and into the following weekend, based on this pattern.

Morning temperatures will begin in the 60s today, climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon. While no significant heat index values are expected, it may feel slightly warmer than it has the past few days.

This weekend's temperature pattern will continue to slowly rise, with morning lows in the 60s and daytime highs in the lower 90s across the eastern third of the state. In some locations where drying vegetation is more pronounced, local temps may run into the mid-90s Sunday into early next week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cellphone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means a possibility for tornadoes exists with favorable conditions. This means it’s time to spread the word and make a severe weather plan with your family.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted either by the weather radar. This is when sirens will sound and anyone in the area should take shelter immediately.

