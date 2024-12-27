Mild Temperatures Return For The Final Weekend Of 2024

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A big warming trend is on the way as we reach the final days of the year, but we still have some more gloomy weather to get through first!

Foggy Friday Morning Ahead

Foggy conditions will once again impact Green Country to kick off our Friday morning. Plan for some impacts on the morning drive! We’ll transition from fog to low clouds by late morning, and yet again those clouds will be stubborn through the majority of the day.

But we are hopeful for at least a few late afternoon sun breaks to push our Friday highs into the upper 50s as a light southwesterly wind arrives. Where the clouds continue to linger, some additional sprinkles or drizzle will be possible.

Cloudy Skies and Weekend Storms

Overcast conditions will take back over Friday night into Saturday morning as our next fast-moving storm system strengthens over the Southern Plains. And surprise, surprise: Foggy conditions may once again be an issue across eastern Oklahoma early Saturday morning. Widely scattered showers will break back out during the day Saturday as an area of low pressure strengthens across eastern Oklahoma. We may have to watch for one or two strong storms in far southeastern Oklahoma, but a much higher severe weather threat will unfold outside of our viewing area in the southeastern United States.

A Sunny Sunday and Warming Trend

Sunday looks like the long-awaited pay-off for us having to endure several cloudy, dreary days! Sunshine returns on Sunday and temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-60s. And as south winds ramp up on Monday, the warming trend really crescendos as highs soar into the upper 60s!

A Chilly New Year’s Forecast

After that, winter will start to make its presence felt again. A strong cold front arrives late Monday night with seasonably chilly weather settling in for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. This looks like the beginning of a trend toward colder weather as we begin the month of January. More to come on that!

