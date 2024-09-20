Weather Blog: Heat Advisory Today Before Fall Returns Next Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Today's high temperatures are expected to approach record levels in many areas. A cold front slowly arrives Sunday bringing a welcome transition to fall-like weather early next week.

Heat and humidity remain the dominant weather story today and are expected to persist throughout the weekend. Some areas may approach record highs this afternoon and again tomorrow.

Persistent low-level moisture, with dew points in the lower 70s, will result in heat index values ranging from 100 to 107 degrees today, and between 100 to 104 degrees tomorrow. Consequently, heat advisories may be issued for parts of the region either today or tomorrow.

Saturday morning lows will be in the mid-70s, with daytime highs reaching the mid to upper 90s, along with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday morning temperatures will stay in the 70s, while afternoon highs will generally be in the lower to mid-90s.

As the front moves southward, temperatures will begin to slowly drop Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday morning will start in the 60s, with daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A weak surface trough may be positioned across parts of northern Oklahoma this afternoon and tonight. Combined with daytime heating and abundant low-level moisture, a few scattered showers or storms can’t be ruled out later this afternoon and early evening. While most of the area will remain dry, there is a slight chance that a scattered thunderstorm could affect a Friday Night Football game.

The boundary is expected to lift northward overnight through Saturday morning and then settle across Central Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening. A strong upper-level storm system will move from the desert southwest to the Central Plains states Saturday night and Sunday.

This will cause a surface front to form and move southward Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This boundary will approach northwestern Oklahoma Sunday morning and then slowly advance southward through northern sections of the state by Sunday afternoon.

A few showers or storms will be possible by Sunday afternoon and become more likely along and behind the boundary through the early evening hours. By Monday, the boundary is expected to be south of our immediate area. You'll notice a difference because of this early next week.

A few showers or storms may persist early Monday morning, but cooler weather will follow, with daytime highs on Monday staying in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday morning lows will begin in the upper 50s, with daytime highs also in the lower 80s.

Another shortwave trough is possible by Tuesday and Wednesday west of our immediate area, which may bring a few additional showers to parts of our area. In this forecast update, the probability will continue to remain low.

For those heading to high school football games tonight, expect temperatures to start in the mid-90s at kickoff and remain in the mid-80s throughout the game. With a weak front potentially near the northern areas along and north of Highway 412, there's a chance for a stray shower or storm later this evening.

This probably remains low, but not zero. Any thunderstorm tonight could bring dangerous lightning. If a storm approaches the stadium, it's best to leave the stands and seek safety in your vehicle.

Despite the boundary crossing into Kansas tomorrow, the forecast for the college football kickoff suggests that most showers and storms will stay clear of our immediate area.

The OSU Cowboys game at 3 p.m. in Stillwater is expected to see temperatures in the upper 90s with a heat index close to 105. The temperatures are anticipated to remain in the 90s throughout the game.

The Sooners will kick off at 6:30 against the Tennessee Volunteers, with game-time temperatures expected to be in the lower to mid-90s. As the game progresses, the temperature will drop into the 80s.

The University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane travels to Rustin, Louisiana for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana Tech. Game temps will begin in the lower 90s and end in the mid-80s with muggy conditions.

