Weather Blog: Minor Warming Trend Heading Into The Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Clear skies, dry air, and light winds have brought very cold weather to northern Oklahoma early Friday morning.

This will be the coldest morning of the late fall and early winter season for many locations, with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

A surface high-pressure system is located to the north and east, allowing for a light north wind Friday morning. Later, as the ridge moves, a light south wind will develop at 10 mph.

This will result in mostly sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Most of the weekend will be pleasant yet with some increasing cloud cover with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There will be a chance for a few showers across southern Oklahoma and North Texas.

A low-pressure system has been cut off from the upper airflow for the last several days, positioned across the desert southwest. It is slowly moving eastward and will eject over the central and southern Plains on Sunday.

Another lobe of energy will arrive at the base of this trough later Friday night, producing showers and storms across Texas that will extend into the Red River Valley Saturday morning and then again late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

There will be a low-end probability for a few showers along and south of the I-40 corridor, but higher chances will be along the Red River Valley.

Early Sunday morning, as the cutoff low begins to eject to the east-northeast, additional showers and storms will likely occur across northeast Texas, extending into far southern Oklahoma.

A few showers will be possible along and east of Highway 69 across east-central sections of the state, but higher probabilities will remain to the south and east of most of our area.

As the low ejects away from the state on Monday, a cold front will move across the area by midday, bringing falling temperatures from the 50s into the 40s by afternoon and early evening.

Tuesday morning will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday morning will also start in the mid and upper 20s, with daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

From Thursday through next weekend, a warming trend is likely with no major storm systems approaching the state.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/62zT1gppNJjlMO4T2NVOxR

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/oklahoma-news-from-kotv-news-on-6-in-tulsa-oklahoma/id1499556141

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold