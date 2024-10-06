Weather Blog: Summer-Like Heat Continues Through The Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for the weekend?

As a strong upper-level trough develops and passes over the northern third of the country Saturday night and Sunday, a slightly stronger surface boundary will form and move southward into our area Sunday morning through midday.

North winds will develop from 10 to 15 mph with Sunday afternoon highs in the upper 80s in the north and lower 90s in the south. No precipitation is expected.

Following the boundary, drier air will filter in, leading to cool mornings and warm afternoons Monday and Tuesday of next week.

By mid to late next week, daytime highs will be in the mid-80s, and morning temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

Next week is expected to stay mostly dry under a mid-level ridge of high pressure, which will be the prevailing feature near Oklahoma.

The upper airflow from the northwest on Tuesday could bring a minor disturbance near the region early Tuesday morning.

For now, we'll maintain a low-end chance of a few Tuesday morning showers near or northwest of the Tulsa metro. Most if not the entire area will remain dry for the next 7 days or longer. The drought continues.

Hurricane Kirk and soon-to-be Hurricane Leslie are currently in the open Atlantic and will not directly affect the continental United States other than some high surf and swells this weekend in the northeastern U.S. coastal areas.

An area of disturbed weather persists in the southern Gulf of Mexico, with a 40% chance of developing into a named system in the coming days.

Regardless, showers and storms are expected across the southeast Texas Gulf Coast through to the Florida region over the next several days.

Heavy rainfall could bring more flooding across part of Florida by the middle of next week. This system will not directly influence Oklahoma.

What are the major traffic projects around Tulsa this week?

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.

To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.

I-244 Pavement Rehabilitation

Ongoing pavement work between I-44 and the Arkansas River bridge, with lane and ramp closures lasting through spring 2025.

US-75 Bridge Rehabilitation

Lane closures at 7th St. and off-ramp closures to 7th St. through fall 2024 for bridge rehabilitation.

US-412 Bridge Rehabilitation

US-412 narrowed to two lanes at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs through February 2025.

Turnpike Ramp Closures

Nightly ramp closures on the Will Rogers Turnpike for cashless tolling construction through Saturday.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000671646905

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold