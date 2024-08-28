Weather Blog: Two More Hot Days Before A Weekend Break

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Expect two more relatively hot afternoons before a pattern shift brings a cold front into northern Oklahoma. This change will bring showers and storms, and notably, the potential for some cooler temperatures this weekend. As the front moves southward, the chances for scattered showers and storms will continue in northern Oklahoma Friday. Some lingering showers will be possible for part of the weekend, but the exact location of the front will determine the exact probabilities.

What is Wednesday's forecast?

This afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s with heat index values near or just above 100. South winds will stay relatively light, ranging from 5 to 12 mph.

A weak upper-level system over Southeast Texas will bring some moisture into southern Oklahoma later today, offering a slight chance for a few scattered showers or storms. Most of this activity will stay southeast of the Tulsa metro area. We’ll keep about a 10% mention for a few isolated showers or storms. We had about two of these late yesterday afternoon across southern OK around sunset.

As a powerful upper-level trough moves across southern Canada and the northern plains states Thursday into early Friday, a surface front will quickly move southward across the central plains and near Oklahoma late Thursday night. As the front nears the state, most of the upper-level forcing will remain across the central and northern plains, but convergence along the boundary will bring a chance for some showers and storms near the area Friday. The latest timing suggests some of our Friday afternoon and evening activities may also be dealing with showers or storms.

The additional cloud cover and spotty showers will keep the forecast highs in the mid-80s, but low-level moisture remains with slightly muggy weather anticipated. If the front continues to move southward, this will take most of the activity away from the area for most of the weekend. The data has been inconclusive with the positioning of this front but seems to be trending with a more southward solution this morning. The result of this scenario would be lower weekend chances and consequently, slightly higher temps for Monday into early next week than currently advertised.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loosefitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cellphone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3HvmhweoWolZgdzWFyyxFD

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000666878569

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold