Weather Blog: Labor Day Weekend Arrives With Rain Chances And A Cool-Down

The long holiday weekend is arriving, and rain chances could impact some of your Friday outdoor plans.
What is the forecast for Friday?
A few isolated showers look to dot northeastern Oklahoma during the morning hours of our Friday, though a lot of us will miss out on this first chance. Our Friday temperatures will not be quite as hot as the rest of the week has been, but it will still be summer-like with highs around 90 and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s where we see the most sunshine.
From midafternoon through the evening, scattered storms will flare up near the I-44 corridor, and some will be locally heavy with gusty wind potential. Some of those storms will linger into the evening, which could potentially impact the first night of Friday Night Football across Green Country. If you’re headed to one of those local high school games, be prepared for the possibility that storms could interrupt some of those games.
A chance for some lingering showers looks to carry over into Saturday as a weak cold front slowly slides south across the area. The slightly cooler temperatures will start to filter in on Saturday with that front as highs slide back into the mid to upper 80s with a northeasterly breeze.
By Sunday, the chance for lingering showers should shift mostly across far southern Oklahoma with highs again in the upper 80s across eastern Oklahoma. Labor Day Monday is still lining up to be a great one with another day of highs in the upper 80s!
