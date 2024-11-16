Weather Blog: Mild Weekend Ahead, Storms Arrive Sunday Night Into Monday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A warm and breezy Saturday offers the perfect chance to get outside before a storm system brings showers and thunderstorms to the state starting Sunday evening and continuing into Monday.

Saturday: Breezy and Warm

Today’s weather looks favorable, with highs near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds from the south will range from 15 to 25 mph, with occasional gusts near 30 mph. Sunrise was at 7:12 a.m., and sunset is set for 5:15 p.m.

Temperatures in the a.m. are in the mid-50s with southeast winds at 16 mph and 67% humidity. Dew points in the 40s will rise throughout the day, setting the stage for storms.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Sunday: Storms Begin to Build

By Sunday morning, showers and thunderstorms will develop in the southwestern part of the state. These storms will move northeast, with central Oklahoma expecting rain and storms by Sunday evening.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Monday: Severe Weather Possible

Early Monday morning, storms will peak in intensity as they sweep through the state. While the primary threat is damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding are possible, especially in western Oklahoma and along the Arbuckle region. Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 3 inches, with the heaviest totals in western areas.

By Monday afternoon, the system will exit the state, and skies will begin to clear.

Cooler Weather Ahead

Tuesday marks a transition to cooler conditions, with morning lows in the mid-40s and highs near 64 degrees. A secondary wave on Wednesday morning could bring light sprinkles to far northern Oklahoma.

By midweek, temperatures will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs, with morning lows nearing freezing by Friday.

Hurricane Update

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Sarah (without an "H"), which is moving west-northwest toward Belize and Guatemala. While the system is expected to dissipate in the Gulf of Mexico, its remnants could merge with the storm system affecting Oklahoma, enhancing rainfall across parts of the southeastern United States.

Stay weather-aware through Monday, and enjoy the mild start to the weekend before the stormy conditions arrive.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

---

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/oklahoma-news-from-kotv-news-on-6-in-tulsa-oklahoma/id1499556141

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold