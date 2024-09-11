Weather Blog: Some Summerlike Temperatures Return To Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A slow but steady return to summertime in September is setting up for Green Country over the next several days.

What's the weather be like on Wednesday?

Yet another super pleasant start to our Wednesday will quickly give way to a fast warm-up, even as some clouds enter the mix during the second half of the day. Highs will climb into the upper 80s in the Tulsa metro, with a few low 90s north of Tulsa.

Across far southeastern Oklahoma, a few isolated showers or storms will be possible during the latter half of the day. Some of that is related to Hurricane Francine’s impact down in the Gulf. That isolated shower chance will linger in far southeastern Oklahoma and near the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line overnight and into early Thursday morning.

By Thursday into Friday, the remnants of Hurricane Francine will be well to our east, across eastern Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, with no notable impact for us. Thursday will be another very warm day, with highs back in the upper 80s across Green Country.

It is still officially summer for a little while longer, and the temperatures will remind us of that this weekend! Highs will return to the lower 90s this weekend, with a bit more humidity returning as well.

We’re drying out fast across Green Country, and unfortunately, the chance of meaningful rain is slim to none over the next several days.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cellphone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means a possibility for tornadoes exists with favorable conditions. This means it’s time to spread the word and make a severe weather plan with your family.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted either by the weather radar. This is when sirens will sound and anyone in the area should take shelter immediately.

How Realistic Is The New Movie Twisters?

While it's fun to grab the popcorn and catch a movie, it's important to separate fact from fiction because weather in Oklahoma can mean life or death. News On 6 Meteorologists Travis Meyer and Stacia Knight discussed the reality of 2024 blockbuster film HERE.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

