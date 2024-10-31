Weather Blog: Overnight Storms Bring Much Needed Rain

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A line of strong to severe storms has moved across Oklahoma throughout Wednesday into Thursday. Below are weather updates:

Tornado Watches

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in Northeast Oklahoma until 3 a.m.

Counties included are:

Adair Cherokee Delaware Haskell Latimer McIntosh Mayes Muskogee Okfuskee Okmulgee Pittsburg Sequoyah Wagoner

Oklahoma's Halloween Forecast:

The extended Halloween forecast looks favorable, while Friday will bring much cooler weather.

Strong south winds of 20 to 35 mph will continue, with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Following Wednesday's storms, clear and cooler conditions are anticipated for Thursday, with morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Halloween evening will offer ideal conditions, with temperatures during peak trick-or-treating hours dipping into the 50s and winds gradually subsiding.

Looking Ahead:

However, rain and storms are expected to return by Saturday evening, lasting through Monday, with the potential for very heavy rainfall in a “training rain” event.

With projected rainfall over 4 inches in some areas, localized flooding could be a concern, though with currently dry lakes and rivers, significant flooding is unlikely.

---

What are the major traffic projects around Tulsa this week?

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.

To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.

I-244 Pavement Rehabilitation

Ongoing pavement work between I-44 and the Arkansas River bridge, with lane and ramp closures lasting through spring 2025.

US-75 Bridge Rehabilitation

Lane closures at 7th St. and off-ramp closures to 7th St. through fall 2024 for bridge rehabilitation.

US-412 Bridge Rehabilitation

US-412 narrowed to two lanes at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs through February 2025.





Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

