Winter Storm Exits Eastern Oklahoma, But Travel Remains Hazardous

Significant snow accumulation across much of eastern, and especially southeastern Oklahoma will lead to hazardous travel conditions. If you must travel, exercise extreme caution today and tomorrow.

The snow and the major winter storm exited eastern Oklahoma early this morning. Winter storm warnings and advisories for most of eastern Oklahoma expired at noon today.

However, travel issues will persist through the weekend as roadways remain snow-packed and hazardous, particularly in southeastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.

Seems Like a Lot of Snow?

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches have been reported across the far northern third of the state, with locations near the Tulsa metro nearing 4 to 7 inches.

Areas southeast of the metro, including regions along and north of I-40, have received 4 to 7 inches of snow, while the far southern region has experienced the highest totals, ranging from 8 to 11 inches.

This graphic shows some selected cities as of 7 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures and Roadway Conditions

Some roads across northeastern Oklahoma, including secondary and neighborhood roads in the Tulsa metro area, remain snow-packed. Main highways and interstates have been treated and plowed in some locations.

Any sublimation or melting of snow on roadways will freeze later tonight as temperatures drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Clearing skies will move from west to east overnight, further contributing to refreezing.

When Will the Weather Improve?

Travel conditions will improve significantly on Saturday afternoon for most areas, with highs reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, some roadways may remain hazardous, particularly in the southeastern parts of the state.

On Sunday morning, temperatures in the lower to mid-20s may lead to another potential black-ice opportunity, although daytime highs will rise into the lower to mid-40s.

Another strong upper-level wave will move across the area on Sunday, but precipitation chances will remain very low, less than 10%.

Following the passage of this front, cold weather will return on Monday, with highs only reaching the mid-30s.

What Happens Next Week?

By the middle to end of next week, a slow warming trend is expected, with temperatures climbing to the mid and upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and into the lower 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Another strong system is expected to approach the Southern Plains toward the end of the week.

Where are the warming shelters available in Tulsa this year?

The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.

Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne — Open 24/7 The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. — Open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. — Open 24/7

Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:

Tulsa Dream Center, 4122 W. 55th Pl. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. and closes Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.; Adults only, pet-friendly. Rose Bowl, 7419 E. 11th St. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. and closes Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m.; Adults only.

For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.

Bring Pets Inside!

Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:

Wellness Checks: Ensure pets are up to date on vaccines and discuss arthritis or other cold-weather health concerns with a veterinarian. Outdoor Time: Monitor the duration of outdoor activities, especially for short-haired breeds or pets with conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Paw Care: After walks, inspect and clean paws to remove ice or de-icing chemicals that could harm your pet.

How Can I Protect Myself From Sickness This Winter?

The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.

Health experts say the risk of respiratory illnesses is higher during the winter, as colder weather often leads to more indoor gatherings, increasing the likelihood of viruses spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma is one of 11 states with very high respiratory virus activity, and with flu vaccination rates lower than this time in 2024, more people have reported getting sick.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

Updates from The City of Tulsa:

Street crews will be on 24-hour operations through late Friday into Saturday morning, responding to the initial snow and the potential for refreeze through early Saturday morning.

If you have to be out driving, please follow these tips to help you stay safe:

Expect delays: Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Drive with caution: Take it slow and steady. Avoid distractions: Put your phone down and focus on the road. Increase following distance: Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Sudden stops are a recipe for disaster on ice. Also remember, stay at least 150 feet back from snowplows and never pass them. Pump your brakes gently: Slamming on the breaks could lock up your wheels and cause you to skid. Turn smoothly: Avoid sharp turns and lane changes. Avoid using cruise control: Cruise control can lock your car into a constant speed, making it harder to react to changing road conditions. Check your tires: Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have good tread depth. Stock your go kit: Stock emergency supplies in your vehicles in case you become stranded along your route.

For more information on winter preparedness, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather. The City's snow and ice routes, in addition to the resources the City has to treat Tulsa's roads, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.

For the latest information on available warming stations and drop-in shelters, many of which have extended operations through Saturday, visit Housing Solutions' Winter Weather Information page.

Several services have closed in Tulsa due to inclement weather. Here's where you can look to see what will be open or closed, and what city services will halt pending further winter weather.

Tulsa Municipal Court

Thursday Night Court was canceled and all cases will be passed to Night Court on Jan. 16, 2025, at the same time and courtroom.

Tulsa Health Department

The Tulsa Health Department has reported they are closed on Friday due to inclement weather.

Tulsa City-County Libraries

All Tulsa City-County Libraries are closed on Friday due to inclement weather. Visit TulsaLibrary.org for updates and access to online services.

Refuse & Recycling

On Friday, the current plan is for all residential refuse pickup to occur first (as conditions allow), with recycling serviced afterward. While plans could change, Tulsans are asked to be patient as it may take additional time to work through neighborhoods due to road conditions and worker safety. While the mulch site is currently open, weather conditions could cause an interruption in hours. Bulky Waste has been halted for those that were scheduled on Friday, Jan. 10. City of Tulsa Customer Care has contacted all affected residents to reschedule. Dead Animal Pickup has been paused and will resume after crews return to normal operations.

Tulsa Parks

While Tulsa Parks is currently on normal operations, weather impacts could cause service and programming interruptions. Follow Tulsa Parks on Facebook and Instagram, @TulsaParks, for the latest information.

Development Services & Inspections

Commercial and residential inspections are currently proceeding as scheduled, but weather impacts could cause service disruptions if neighborhood street conditions become snow-covered. If service disruptions are warranted, a temporary pause in inspections could occur. The Permit Center office on the 4th floor of Tulsa City Hall is expected to remain open through Friday, Jan. 10, during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have questions about permitting or can't make it to City Hall, please use the Self Service Portal or email cotdevsvcs@cityoftulsa.org.

Tulsa Animal Services

Tulsa Animal Services remains open during normal business hours, 2-6 p.m. daily, and for scheduled drop-offs. Follow Tulsa Animal Services on Facebook, @TulsaAnimalWelfare, for the latest information on services or potential service impacts. Please note, calls for service may take longer depending on weather conditions.

Finance and Utility Billing