Winter Storm Exits Eastern Oklahoma, But Travel Remains Hazardous

Friday, January 10th 2025, 6:42 pm
Significant snow accumulation across much of eastern, and especially southeastern Oklahoma will lead to hazardous travel conditions. If you must travel, exercise extreme caution today and tomorrow.
>>> City Of Tulsa Prioritizing Main Streets For Snow Removal
The snow and the major winter storm exited eastern Oklahoma early this morning. Winter storm warnings and advisories for most of eastern Oklahoma expired at noon today.
However, travel issues will persist through the weekend as roadways remain snow-packed and hazardous, particularly in southeastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.
Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches have been reported across the far northern third of the state, with locations near the Tulsa metro nearing 4 to 7 inches.
Areas southeast of the metro, including regions along and north of I-40, have received 4 to 7 inches of snow, while the far southern region has experienced the highest totals, ranging from 8 to 11 inches.
This graphic shows some selected cities as of 7 a.m. Friday.
Some roads across northeastern Oklahoma, including secondary and neighborhood roads in the Tulsa metro area, remain snow-packed. Main highways and interstates have been treated and plowed in some locations.
>>> City Crews Work Overnight To Clear Roads In Tulsa
>>> How To Prepare Your Car For Oklahoma Winter Weather
Any sublimation or melting of snow on roadways will freeze later tonight as temperatures drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Clearing skies will move from west to east overnight, further contributing to refreezing.
Travel conditions will improve significantly on Saturday afternoon for most areas, with highs reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, some roadways may remain hazardous, particularly in the southeastern parts of the state.
On Sunday morning, temperatures in the lower to mid-20s may lead to another potential black-ice opportunity, although daytime highs will rise into the lower to mid-40s.
Another strong upper-level wave will move across the area on Sunday, but precipitation chances will remain very low, less than 10%.
Following the passage of this front, cold weather will return on Monday, with highs only reaching the mid-30s.
By the middle to end of next week, a slow warming trend is expected, with temperatures climbing to the mid and upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and into the lower 50s on Thursday and Friday.
Another strong system is expected to approach the Southern Plains toward the end of the week.
The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.
>>> Warming Shelters Open Across Tulsa Amid Freezing Temperatures
Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:
Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:
For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.
>>> Warming Shelters, Safety Tips For Cold Temperatures This Winter In Oklahoma
Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:
>>> Cold Weather Pet Tips: How To Keep Animals Safe During Winter Months
The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.
>>> How to Protect Yourself From Respiratory Illness This Winter
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
>>> Tulsa HVAC, Plumbing Companies Flooded With Calls During Cold Weather
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4UBmrpXLNlcEtm9fFmHTEu
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/oklahoma-news-from-kotv-news-on-6-in-tulsa-oklahoma/id1499556141
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
Updates from The City of Tulsa:
Street crews will be on 24-hour operations through late Friday into Saturday morning, responding to the initial snow and the potential for refreeze through early Saturday morning.
If you have to be out driving, please follow these tips to help you stay safe:
For more information on winter preparedness, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather. The City's snow and ice routes, in addition to the resources the City has to treat Tulsa's roads, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.
For the latest information on available warming stations and drop-in shelters, many of which have extended operations through Saturday, visit Housing Solutions' Winter Weather Information page.
Several services have closed in Tulsa due to inclement weather. Here's where you can look to see what will be open or closed, and what city services will halt pending further winter weather.
Tulsa Municipal Court
Tulsa Health Department
Tulsa City-County Libraries
Refuse & Recycling
Tulsa Parks
Development Services & Inspections
Tulsa Animal Services
Finance and Utility Billing
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025