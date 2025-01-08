Winter Storm Expected To Bring Snow To Southeastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Tracking A Winter Storm Nearing Soon

Arctic air will remain in place today and continue for the next few days, keeping temperatures well below seasonal averages. This afternoon, highs will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s in the northern sections, and possibly slightly above freezing in southeastern Oklahoma.

A weak wave nearby may occasionally produce a few clouds mixed with sunshine. North winds will remain at 7 to 12 mph today.

Will This Storm Produce Snow Across Oklahoma?

A strong winter storm is likely to impact portions of Oklahoma and Texas on Thursday, Thursday night, and exit the area early Friday. Significant winter precipitation is expected with this system, especially across southeastern OK and part of North Texas extending into southwestern Arkansas.

A winter storm watch will be posted for parts of southeastern Oklahoma beginning Thursday afternoon and ending early Friday morning. Additional watches are also posted for a large area of the north TX region, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Unlike the last system, which was slightly north of the Tulsa metro, this system will be mostly south. There is a chance of snow in the Tulsa metro with this system, but a higher likelihood for higher snowfall totals remains to the south.

Where’s The System This Morning?

An upper-level trough located across southern Nevada will continue digging southward and slowly move across portions of the Mexican Plateau. This feature will get a kick and move eastward Wednesday night into early Thursday, becoming mostly an open wave bringing broadscale lift across parts of Texas into Oklahoma.

Significant moisture will move up and over the colder air across parts of Texas and southern Oklahoma ahead of the system. The temperature profile supports mostly snow from the I-40 areas northward, but areas along the extreme southeastern OK Red River Valley may still have a transitioning period of sleet before snow develops.

How Much Snow Can We Expect?

There is a high likelihood of this system impacting part of eastern Oklahoma, though there continue to be some differences in specific parameters that could change the amounts and specific locations.

Mostly light snow to advisory-level snows, from 1 to nearly 3 inches will be possible along both sides of the I-44 corridor, including the Tulsa metro between 1 to 2 inches.

Higher totals ranging from 3 to nearly 5 inches will be possible along both sides of the I-40 corridor.

Southeastern Oklahoma, parts of Northeast Texas, and Southwestern Arkansas will be in a favorable position for seeing snow from 5 to possibly 7 inches.

Most data suggest some lingering precipitation early Friday before the system moves east of our area by midday. Specific snowfall probability projections are subject to change.

What Will the Weekend Weather Look Like?

The weekend will still feature morning lows in the 20s, but daytime highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s, and on Sunday in the lower 40s.

Another fast-moving upper wave will influence our weather this weekend, but chances for measurable precipitation remain very low.

The Early Projections For Next Week

Temperatures early next week feature lows in the 20s and highs in the lower to mid-40s. Another strong front is possible by the middle to end of next week.

Where are the warming shelters available in Tulsa this year?

The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.

Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne — Open 24/7 The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. — Open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. — Open 24/7 Denver Avenue Station, 319 S. Denver Ave. — Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:

Tulsa Dream Center, 4122 W. 55th Pl. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. and closes Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.; Adults only, pet-friendly. Rose Bowl, 7419 E. 11th St. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. and closes Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m.; Adults only.

For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.

Bring Pets Inside!

Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:

Wellness Checks: Ensure pets are up to date on vaccines and discuss arthritis or other cold-weather health concerns with a veterinarian. Outdoor Time: Monitor the duration of outdoor activities, especially for short-haired breeds or pets with conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Paw Care: After walks, inspect and clean paws to remove ice or de-icing chemicals that could harm your pet.

How Can I Protect Myself From Sickness This Winter?

The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.

Health experts say the risk of respiratory illnesses is higher during the winter, as colder weather often leads to more indoor gatherings, increasing the likelihood of viruses spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma is one of 11 states with very high respiratory virus activity, and with flu vaccination rates lower than this time in 2024, more people have reported getting sick.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

